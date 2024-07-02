Minister warns against use of illegal guns to kill in communities 

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA

Yayuanbe, (UWR), July 2, GNA – Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper West Regional Minister, has warned against the use of illegal guns to foment troubles and kill one another in the communities and disturbing the peace of the region.

He said owning a gun without obtaining licence from the Police was a criminal office and those who had registered the guns with the Police should not consider that as a guarantee for them to use such guns to shoot and kill people.

Mr Yakubu issued the warning during an emergency meeting with elders of Yayuanbe, a farming community in the Wa East District, following a communal clash between the people of Janbuibe and Dewuobe, which resulted in the death of one person and destruction of houses on June 16, 2024.

He said what the people should be concerned with was the conditions of deprivation, poverty and underdevelopment, especially in the areas of roads, the provision of potable water, electricity, health and educational facilities, which they should agitate the government to provide for them but not to be killing themselves over land and chieftaincy issues.

The Regional Minister assured the people that the law would take care of the perpetrators, saying, “you can fight and still come back together as one, but you do not have the right to kill because you own a gun.”

“As the security agencies on the ground are looking for the perpetuators to arrest, let there be no vengeance from the bereaved family whatsoever but remain calm and cooperate with the security agencies to conduct their investigations,” he advised.

Mr Umari Hamidu, whose son was killed in the clashes, said farmers from the Dewuobe faction were still unable to go to their farms for fear of being attacked by the perpetrators who had escaped into the bush to take refuge.

He requested adequate police protection to enable them to go about their daily activities both at home and on their farms.

The Upper West Region had also experienced communal clashes between the people of Kandeu and Lassia in the Wa West District last June, where three persons were killed; all relating to land and chieftaincy issues.

Two watchmen working at the Ghana Education Service were also allegedly murdered by unknown assailants within the period.

