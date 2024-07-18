Masu residents educated on violent extremism   

By Robert Tachie Menson



Masu (B/R), July 18, GNA – Residents of Masu, a farming community in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region, have been sensitized, and educated to detect, identify and report manifestation of extremist activities.



The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) organised the community sensitization to build, strengthen and enhance the relationship between the security agencies and the residents and further foster unity, tolerance and understanding among the various political parties.



With support from the European Union, the event was to also empower the participants to respond to criminal activities, promote effective community policing and heighten the security consciousness of the residents on Prevention and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE).



Mr Seth Broni Tagborloh, the Dormaa Municipal Director of the NCCE, said the implementation of the PCVE started at border communities two years ago after research revealed that countries along the Sahel Region, including Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali and others were engulfed with activities of terrorists.



“That prompted an urgent call by the NCCE to initiate measures to create awareness and to sensitise residents along border communities and to build their confidence to enable them to act and respond swiftly to criminal activities.”



“Violent extremists exploited loopholes in governance and democratic countries to stage their rebellious activities and it is imperative for us to focus attention on that so that extremist groups and individuals could not capitalise on our political differences and loopholes to create violence and chaos as the nation gears towards the December 7 polls,” Mr Tagborloh stated.



He entreated the landlords to conduct background checks of tenants before releasing their houses for rent.



The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Benjamin Ohene Akuoku, the Dormaa Divisional Crime Officer, advised the people to report strange characters and movements of people to the security agencies, and also monitor the activities of strange people.



DSP Akuoku said violent extremists went through five processes, including planning, gathering resources (ammunition and weaponry for operations), rehearsals (practical physical training), plotting and attacking.



Chief Inspector Moris Yirebu, an officer at the Dormaa Central Police command, emphasized the need for the community to support the police in fighting crime, saying extremists “captured or kidnap anybody”.



Nana Kwasi Appiah Kubi, the Chief of Masu and Gyaasehene Adontehene (sub-chief) of the Dormaa Traditional Area advised the people to contribute their quota towards ensuring a violent-free general election.

