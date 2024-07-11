LANet, GACC sensitise pupils and students against corruption  

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, July 11, GNA – Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has partnered with the Local Accountability Network (LANet) to sensitise pupils and students of two schools ahead of this year’s commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD), which falls on Thursday.

LANet is a network of Civic Society Organisations (CSOs) and other interest groups working on anti-corruption and governance issues.

The schools were the Ho-Kpodzi Evangelical Presbyterian (E. P.) Basic ‘B’ Primary and the Methodist Junior High School.

In line with IACD, the African Union (AU) has dedicated 11th July as a continental commemoration of the Anti-Corruption Day in tune with the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC).

This year’s theme is “Effective Whistleblowers Protection Mechanism: A Critical Tool in the Fight Against Corruption.”

The GACC seeks to align the commemoration theme within the context of Ghana’s 2024 election to address concerns of electoral integrity and violence, amidst recent allegations of the involvement of minors in the limited registration process and vote buying.

GACC commemoration would take place in 33 districts in 14 regions in collaboration with the Local Accountability Networks (LANets) and with funding support from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.

Mr George Ashilevi, Volta Region Chapter Chairperson of LANet, in an engagement with the pupils and students, said the engagements was to sensitise the pupils and students to appreciate the value of integrity and refrain from corruptible tendencies and its ill effect on the society.

He urged them to distance themselves from corruption, bribery, embezzlement, fraud and extortion.

He said corruption distorts the country’s development plans and peacemaking processes.

Mr Ashilevi underscored the causes of corruption as greed for money, low political transparency, political monopoly, low levels of democracy, and weak civil participation.

GACC exists to promote anti-corruption efforts and integrity through sustained and effective coordination of state and non-state actors.

Madam Francisca Afanyede, a member of LANet, told the pupils and students Integrity, transparency and the fight against corruption must be part of the country’s culture and this must be taught as fundamental values and norms.

Mrs Precious Charlotte Adade and Mr Emmanuel Edzeame, Headteachers of Ho-Kpodzi Evangelical Presbyterian (E. P.) Basic ‘B’ Primary and the Methodist Junior High School, respectively, said the sensitisation programme was timely and should be a regular feature to imbibe in the students’ good morals and values to withstand the canker of corruption as they grow.

Students including Master Carlos Akpah, and Ms Ewoenam Dangboe, both class six students urged their peers to lead morally upright lifestyles and avoid corruptible tendencies.

They appealed to political actors to spare the lives of minors in the impending

elections.

The GACC seeks to prevent election-related corruption and ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in Ghana. Specifically, it aims to empower first-time voters and minors on electoral corruption offences and the importance of whistleblowing to uphold Ghana’s electoral integrity.

