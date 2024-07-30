Judgment Debt: Government to settle West Blue Consultancy firm GH¢95 million – Commissioner General GRA

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, July 30, GNA – The Ghana Revenue Authority’s Commissioner General, Madam Julie Essiam, has revealed that the government will settle a judgment debt of GH¢95 million to Information Technology consultancy firm, West Blue Consulting, following the termination of its contract.

“…Indeed, the judgement debt is GH¢95 million. We will not be able to pay all GH¢95 million and therefore the agreement with the court is to pay these in three instalments,” she said.

Madam Essiam made the revelation during a public hearing of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Monday at Parliament House in Accra.

West Blue Consulting provided technical and support services to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) from 2015 to 2020, with the Ministry of Finance facilitating the process.

After the contract was terminated, West Blue filed a lawsuit against the government to recover GH¢289 million.

