IPR Ghana launches 50th anniversary, calls for professionalism  

Accra, July 18, GNA – Ms Esther A. N. Cobbah, President of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR)-Ghana has urged members to portray ethics in their discourse to help reduce the tension ahead of the 2024 general election.

She said they should be mindful of the information they share, and should be conscious of peace and security.

Ms Cobbah was speaking at the 50th Anniversary launch of IPR-Ghana in Accra with a call on members to exhibit professionalism in disseminating information.

The launch was on the theme: “PR for value creation”, with a focus on ethical communication for peace in an election year.

She said IPR members must create value for their work, making Public Relations (PR) a dignified work for others to see through.

She said the celebration included a line-up of activities such as community engagement on environmental conservation, students’ time on Thursday and an evening of knowledge enhancement through humour for members of IPR Ghana.

She said the launch fell on PR Day, with the week being declared as Annual IPR Ghana Week, which would help project the value that Public Relations brings to individuals, organisations, communities and countries.

“This is a good opportunity to strengthen our Institute further, deepen professional bonds and make even more impact nationally, continentally and globally,” she said.

Mr Sylvester Tetteh, Deputy Minister of Information said, the IPR had promoted standards and provided accurate information for the country throughout its development.

He said the IPR served as an institution for ethical standards of communication and addressed issues peacefully which promoted peace and justice.

Mr Tetteh urged stakeholders to actively participate in the PR work and leverage them to promote peace.

He said the IPR and ISD must collaborate to achieve the peace success of the country.

Mr John Awuah, President of the Association of Bankers said, the Association was looking up to the IPR to disseminate accurate information and to share information with positivity.

He congratulated them on their next transition into another 50 years of good service in information management.

He commended past executives for their immense contributions for the attainment of their goals.

The celebration saw the outdooring of newly elected executives and a new logo which celebrates 50 years of professionalism and dedication to the country.

