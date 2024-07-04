Industrial trawlers complain of lack of local captains, seafarers 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Dixcove (W/R), July 4, GNA – The Ghana Industrial Trawlers Association (GITA) has expressed concern over the limited local captains to man the many industrial vessels plying the shores of Ghana.

The Association is also worried that seafarers are becoming a “scarce commodity.”

Mr Stephen Adjo Katcher, the President of GITA, told the Ghana News Agency that it was about time the Regional Maritime University upped its game in training more seafarers to sustain the local industries.

We believe that the Government must begin to push the Regional Maritime University to do more in terms of training…we are ready to pay for these talents in the country,” he added.

The President touched on the high cost of employing foreign captains, stressing that it was a drain on their resources, coupled with the high cost of fuel, machines, and maintenance of the vessels in the day-to-day operations.

He, therefore, urged stakeholders in the blue economy to turn their attention to the needs of the GITA to enable them to become more sustainable.

