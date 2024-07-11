Independent parliamentary candidate in the Assin South Constituency pledges sports development 

Samuel Ackon

Assin Darmang (C/R), July 11, GNA – Mr Joseph Kofi Damtse, an Independent Parliamentary Candidate (PC) in the Assin South Constituency, has expressed his desire to establish a football club and a sports academy as a sustainable tool for development in the constituency.

This was made known when he addressed teeming youths in the constituency.

He noted that sports development could yield high returns for nations and the introduction of a football club, and a sports academy would enhance Ghana’s progression in sports.

The candidate said the constituency had great sports potential that needed to be tapped to help nurture the youth for development.

Developing the sports sector in the constituency through the elevation of sports academy, he observed, would attract sporting activities to boost businesses in the Area.

According to Mr Damtse, investors will also be attracted to the constituency and talents as well explored for the good of the people.

The football team and academy, he said will be equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities, including a modern stadium, training pitches and amenities for players and staff.

The PC said the academy would focus on developing young talents between the ages of 10 and 30.

The project, he pointed out, when completed would have a significant impact on the local community, promoting football development and providing opportunity for employment and economic growth.

He appealed to all and sundry to vote for him to become the next Member of Parliament for the constituency.

He encouraged the youth to carry the good news to others to join in building Assin South Constituency.

Currently, the seat is occupied by the New Patriotic Party’s Rev John Ntim Fordjour.

