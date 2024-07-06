Humanity advised against destruction of God’s creation with impunity 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, July 6, GNA – The Reverend George Akuamoah-Boateng, Ho East Presbytery Synod Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana has urged humanity to take the required steps to conserve God’s creation.

He cautioned humanity against destroying God’s creation, particularly the planet Earth, and stated that the responsibility and purpose of humanity being on Earth was to care for God’s creation rather than destroy it with impunity.

Rev. Akuamoah-Boateng was speaking at the 30th National Delegates Conference of the Presbyters’ Union of the EP Church, Ghana in Ho, in the Volta Region.

It was on the theme: “Care for God’s Creation, The Mission of the Church, The Role of the Presbyters.”

The Reverend Minister bemoaned the devastation of the nation’s cocoa fields caused by illicit miners’ operations and the contamination of the river bodies, and he urged everyone to assist in putting an end to these practices.

The rape of our forests and water sources with impunity must end, he said, adding that pollution was costing the Ghana Water Company a lot of money to treat the water for use.

Rev. Akuamoah-Boateng decried the situation in which Ramsar sites designed to support the country’s shorelines and act as a barrier between the land and the sea were reclaimed and converted into human habitation.

The Synod Moderator tasked the presbyters and all citizens with advocating for God’s creation, stating that creation was in acute suffering and in need of redemption.

He praised the Presbyters for their crucial role in maintaining order and discipline in the church, overseeing its operations and properties.

Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, who was represented by Mr Augustus Awity, Chief Director of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), emphasised the significance of the theme, stating that it was in line with humanity’s divine purpose.

He said the theme reminded humanity of its sacred responsibility to care for God’s creation, and therefore urged all to embrace this sacred duty with passion.

