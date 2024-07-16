Hosts Uganda name 2024 Rugby Africa Cup squad

KAMPALA, July 15 (Xinhua/GNA) — Uganda’s national rugby union coach, has announced the country’s squad for the upcoming 2024 Rugby Africa Cup.

The tournament, set to take place from July 20 to 28 at the newly refurbished Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, will feature eight teams, competing for the title.

Fred Mudoola unveiled the Uganda squad on Sunday night, highlighting a blend of experienced and youthful players. “We have won this title once before, and hosting the tournament gives us an excellent opportunity to win it again,” said Mudoola.

Among the experienced players named are Philip Wokorach, who plays for French side AS Bedarrides, Timothy Kisiga and Ivan Magomu. Mudoola emphasized the team’s thorough preparations, including a training camp in South Africa. “The fact that we are hosting gives us another advantage. I am confident that the 28 players I have selected will get the job done.”

Discussing their quarterfinal matchup against Zimbabwe, Mudoola noted the significance of each match. “The matches between Uganda and Zimbabwe are always tough encounters because the two play the same kind and style of rugby. But we shall find a way to stop them and qualify for the next round,” added Mudoola.

The winner of that contest will face the victor, Namibia or Burkina Faso, in the semifinals.

The other quarterfinals feature Kenya versus Senegal and Algeria facing Cote d’Ivoire.

“I can’t wait to lead the national team in front of the home fans. I call upon all the fans to come in large numbers to give maximum support,” Magomu told Xinhua.

Namibia, who defeated Kenya in the final last year, hold the record with nine Rugby Africa Cup titles. South Africa have won three titles, while Kenya and Morocco have each won twice. Uganda and Zimbabwe have each won the Cup once.

