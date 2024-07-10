Hearts, Kotoko intensify player recruitment ahead of Democracy Cup on July 17

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 10, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have intensified their recruitment efforts ahead of the crucial Democracy Cup match on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Following a disappointing 2023–24 football season, both Hearts and Kotoko have parted ways with several players, with new players confirmed and others about to be announced.

Accra Hearts of Oak, who narrowly escaped relegation last season, are in advanced talks with Dreams FC’s Solomon Agbasi and two Nations FC players Michael Awuah Mensah and Asamoah Boateng Afriyie.

Great Olympics midfielder Razak Kasim and Kotoko outcast Enock Morrison are expected to be announced as new signings for the Phobians in the coming days, as both sides have reportedly agreed on terms.

On the other hand, Asante Kotoko, after axing more than 20 players following an unimpressive 2023–24 football season, have made some huge signings.

Sudanese internationals Abdoel Rahman Yoouef Yagoub and Esmat Hassabalbagi have officially joined Asante Kotoko and are expected to be available for the Democracy Cup clash.

Also, Great Olympics versatile and talented midfielder Emmanuel Antwi has joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year contract.

Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Ogum Nartey is reportedly keen on securing the signature of former Liberty Professionals player Elvis Kyei-Baffour.

Well, more signings are expected to be announced before the Democracy Cup game, with some players expected to feature in the crucial encounter next week.

The stakes would be high come July 17, with the winner of the encounter set to play DC United in the United States of America later in the year.

GNA

