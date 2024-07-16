Hearts coach seeks vengeance in season’s trilogy with rivals Asante Kotoko

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 16, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak Head Coach Aboubakar Ouattara is optimistic that his team will defeat archrivals Asante Kotoko in the maiden edition of the Democracy Cup match on Wednesday, July 17.

The two Ghanaian footballing giants would face off for the third time this season, with the Porcupine Warriors winning back-to-back games against the Phobians who narrowly avoided relegation in a turbulent season.

Coach Ouattara said at a pre-match press conference that Hearts of Oak had a history of success in Cup matches against its rivals and would go to whatever length to win the coveted Democracy Cup trophy.

“When we often see cups, we do emerge victorious, and tomorrow would not be different. We lost in our last two encounters against Kotoko, but tomorrow is tomorrow.

“We need to win this cup to be able to start the new season very well, and I have no doubt that we will beat Kotoko tomorrow,” he said.

Coach Ouattara was optimistic about a good outing in tomorrow’s game, especially after securing the signatures of two players, Michael Mensah Awuah and Asamoah Boateng.

“We have prepared very well for the clash, and the incentive of the winner going to play DC United in the USA is an additional motivation for us to go all out and win the match,” he said.

The Hearts of Oak gaffer also entreated fans to show up in their numbers and support the team, as they have done in very difficult times.

Hearts of Oak defender Kelvin Osei Asibey, who also spoke during the presser, said he was fully fit to feature against Asante Kotoko, having suffered some injury setbacks in the past months.

He stated that they would strictly adhere to the coach’s instructions and was hopeful they would come out victorious to appease the fans.

The highly anticipated Democracy Cup encounter between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak will start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2024, while the curtain-raiser between Parliament and former Black Stars players will begin at 3 p.m.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

