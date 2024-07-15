GPRTU working despite Strike notice 

By Team GNA

Takoradi, July 15, GNA – The sit-down strike action by the GPRTU within Sekondi-Takoradi seemed not to be effective as drivers were seen at the various stations undergoing their usual duties.

The Anaji through Kansaworodo, Kojokrom, Fiaji, Westline Sekondi, Essikado to Takoradi routes, saw commercial vehicles on roads working.

At about 8am, when the Ghana News Agency reporters arrived at the main Accra station, near the Airforce Base, all routes including Takoradi-Accra, Takoradi Kumasi, Takoradi- Tema, Takoradi- Koforidua, experienced brisk business.

Similar situation was witnessed at the Tarkwa main station where vehicles loaded passengers to the Tarkwa, Prestea, Essiama, Agona Nkwanta destinations, while others also busily loaded passengers for the border route including Elubo, Half Assini and Jaway Wharf and others headed for the central routes including Cape Coast, Mankessim and Swedru.

At the Takoradi Hospital (European Hospital), staff of the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department, Eye, XRAY, Antenatal and Post Natal, had reported for work.

“The nurses are working. I have come to the Dressing Room to dress my wounds,” a patient said.

However, the Out- Patients Department (OPD) at about 9.09am, was closed and the usual Monday bustle and queues at the department was missing.

“They say they are on strike,” a disappointed patient said.

The SIC building which housed many state offices was noticed to have doors under key.

The ECG, Minerals Commission and the Labour offices were all opened but the staff were not working.

On Friday July 12, organized Labour called on workers to join an indefinite strike on Monday July 15, to back its demand for the termination of the process towards the sale of 60 percent shares of four SSNIT’s hotels to a politician.

