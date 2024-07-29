Gov’t making great strides in education – Dr Adutwum

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi July 29 GNA – The government is making great strides in transforming education in the country, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has stated.

Some of the major transformations are the making of the Junior High School (JHS) part of secondary education system, and the changing of all 19th century school buildings to 21st century ones.

This transformation in education, is also evidenced in the government’s great investment in Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in the country.

Dr Adutwum, who was speaking at the 60th anniversary celebration of the Kumasi High School (KUHIS) in Kumasi, said the government was on course of making history in education in the country.

The Anniversary was on the theme “60 years of Holistic Education in a safe School Environment, What next?

He said the government was teaming with management of KUHIS to offer STEM related courses.

He said, all the moves were to produce the necessary human capital in the field of STEM, for the transformation agenda of the country.

Dr Adutwum, said through the support of the Getfund, the Ministry would soon start the construction of a modern sports complex for KUHIS and other on-going projects, would be completed soon.

He advised students to be part of the agents of change to have the best opportunities in future.

Madam Patricia Appiagyei, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asokwa, urged the students to embrace the opportunities being given to them for a better future.

She said KUHIS had exhibited a tradition of excellence in learning and achievements of great success and contributed meaningfully to society.

Madam Appoagyei personally pledged to donate 40 computers to the school to equip the students with skills in the digital world.

Baffour Owusu Asare Amankwatia VI, Bantamahene, said responsible digital behaviour must be taught to students as they were being led into the digital world.

A sense of global awareness must be inculcated in the students, while a comprehensive mental health programs necessary to address the mental health of students was offered to them.

This, he said would enable them manage stress and balance their academic and social lives.

Mr Benjamin Tawiah Twum, Headmaster of KUHIS, said over the past 60 years, the school had experienced countless triumphs, challenges, and transformative experiences.

From academic achievements to sporting victories, from socio- cultural milestones to religious excellence.

The school population now stands at four thousand and seven and excelled in the 2023 WASCE examinations

He called for support to increased computer laboratories and teachers bungalows.

Mr Twum commended the government for providing the school with 12- seater toilet facilities, 12 – unit classroom block, provision of a 66- seater bus science equipment and others.

Mr Joseph Onyinah, Board Chairman of the school, called on KUHIS to redefine its mission to venture the new path of transformation.

He said the school must support and embrace the journey of transformation to realise its mission.

GNA

