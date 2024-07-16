“Get Fit and Ready Mahama Walk” is on Saturday, July 20

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 16, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will on Saturday, July 20, hold the “Get Fit and Ready Mahama Walk” in Accra.

The walk forms part of his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.

The Office of the former President in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the walk would begin at 0700 hours from Kpogas Furniture on the Spintex Road, through the Ecobank Traffic Light to the Nungua Town Park.

“Accra, are you ready? It is time for us to rise and march towards our liberation.”

The statement extended an invitation to Ghanaians to gear up and show up this Saturday as they spark up the Mahama 2024 campaign and shift it into full gear with the “Get Fit and Ready Mahama Walk on Saturday, 20th July, 2024”.

“Get Fit and Ready Mahama walk-Join us let’s reset Ghana. Building the Ghana we want together,” the statement said.

