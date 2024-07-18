Former President Kufuor’s Senior Special Aide Gabby Nketiah passes on   

By Dennis Peprah



Duayaw-Nkwanta, (A/R), July 18, GNA – Nana Ambassador Dr Gabriel Nsiah Nketiah, a former senior special aide to former President John Agyekum Kufuor has passed on.



According to Mr Youngman Ernest Nsiah, a Junior brother, Nana Amb Dr Nketiah, popularly known in the political space as “Nana Gabby” died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Saturday, June 22, 2024, after a short illness.



He was 80 years old and survived a widow and five children.



Mr Nsiah officially gave the announcement of the demise of the former statesman, who was also a former envoy to South Korea, when he led some family members and elders to the Duayaw-Nkwanta Traditional Council in the Tano North Municipality in the Ahafo Region.



“Nananom, the entire families, widow, children, grandchildren wish, with all courtesies, to use this medium to inform our esteemed citizenry and respected general public of this sad news,” he stated.



He explained further arrangements for a befitting farewell “for our beloved Nana Ambassador Dr Gabriel Nsiah Nketiah, affectionately called Nana Gabby, will be announced in due course”.



Nana Amb Dr Nketiah was also the ‘Sompahene’ (sub-chief) of the Duayaw Nkwanta Traditional Area with the stool name Okatakyie Kwaku Nketiah.



He served the nation at various levels and was honoured with a Member of the Order of the Volta (Companion Division) and founded Ganiva Limited and its associated businesses.



Nana Amb Dr Nketiah founded the “Avengers” band while he was a serving soldier in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in the early 1960s which culminated in the establishment of dance bands in the army units. He served in the GAF for 17 years until his retirement to private life.

GNA

