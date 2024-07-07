Exciting artist line-up for 2024 Ghana Party in the Park 

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 7, GNA – All is ready for the 19th Ghana Party in the Park (GPTIP) festival, which will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Oak Hill Park in Barnet, United Kingdom.

The full artiste lineup for this year’s edition has been announced, featuring Wendy Shay, Kidi, King Paluta, Olive the Boy, Tulenkey, Lasmid, and KOTM Beeztrap.

For more than two decades, the Ghana Party in the Park, arguably the largest Ghanaian concert outside of Ghana, has provided some thrills, with thousands of attendees having a great time.

The Ghana Party in the Park, organised by Ghanaian international entertainment organisation Akwaaba UK, has provided patrons with some amazing moments.

This year’s edition would also have some interesting side attractions, including a fashion show, a food fair, and a business exhibition, at the new Oak Hill Park, which will be hosting the event for the first time.

The Ghanaian dance culture will also be on display at the festival, featuring the dance group DWP Academy as well as some artistic displays, all in an effort to thrive the culture.

Interested music festival goers can still grab their tickets for the festival on the GTITP website.

Over the years, the GPITP festival has witnessed some thrilling performances by some of Ghana’s top artistes including Sarkodie, R2Bees, VIP, and Okyeame Kwame, among others.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

