Election 2024: Mahama will return to Presidency with unparalleled experience — Haruna Iddrisu

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, July 27, GNA – Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale South, has asked the electorate to vote for the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama in the December elections because he is returning with “unparalleled experience”.

Speaking at the campaign launch of the NDC in Tamale, he said the next John Mahama government would “right the wrongs of the past”, and that of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

“He [Mr Mahama} comes to the Presidency with unparalleled rich experience and not experiment…He’s been Deputy Minister, Minister, Vice President, Acting President, and President. He will come to the Presidency with a renewed sense of vigour to right the wrongs of the past, and in particular, the wrongs of Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia.”

“He comes to it [the Presidency] walking on three important hallmarks: He comes to it with compassion, and he comes to the Presidency with judgement,” Mr Haruna stated.

The launch attracted thousands of party supporters to the Jubilee Park in Tamale, and comes ahead of the Party’s manifesto launch, scheduled later in August this year.

NDC executives took turns to address the gathering before Mr Mahama addressed the rally, reiterating his vision and why the country must “change course” in the December election.

“I will work hard, day and night, to make sure we reset the fortunes of this country…Our intention is to ameliorate the damage that has been done,” Mr Mahama stated among other declarations.

Mr Johnson Aseidu Nketia, NDC National Chairman, asked the Electoral Commission to ensure free and fair elections, and urged security agencies to remain professional in discharging their duties in the General Election.

Ms Hannah Bisiw, National Women’s Organiser, NDC, described the 2024 election as an opportunity to empower Ghanaian women economically as the Party intended to set up a Women’s Development Bank when elected.

GNA

