Election 2024: GACC, OSP urge youth to uphold electoral integrity 

Cape Coast, July 16, GNA -The Ghana Anti-Corruption Campaign (GACC) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) have called upon the youth, particularly first-time voters, to pledge their commitment to upholding Ghana’s electoral integrity.

The two anti-corruption organisations further implored the youth to demonstrate a strong sense of patriotism by denouncing all forms of corrupt practices, and electoral violence and promptly report such occurrences to the relevant authorities for necessary action.

Mrs Betty Emefa Narteh, the Executive Secretary of GACC officials from OSP, gave the advice during an engagement with students in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Local Accountability Network (LaNET) in Cape Coast, is set to be replicated in 33 districts across 14 regions in Ghana.

The GACC, with financial support from the Hewlett Foundation, envisages aligning this year’s AU Anti-Corruption Day commemoration with voter education and awareness campaigns for the 2024 elections.

This AU Anti-Corruption Day, marked annually on July 11, was this year held under the theme: “Effective whistleblowers’ protection mechanism: A critical tool in the fight against corruption,” to serve as a reminder for collective dedication in combating corruption.

The interaction was tailored to empower first-time voters and minors in primary and secondary educational institutions on electoral corruption offences, the importance of whistleblowing, and the significance of upholding Ghana’s electoral integrity.

Mrs Narteh said it was imperative for the youth to unite and collectively reaffirm their inherent dedication to the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity.

She articulated the deleterious effects of corruption which resulted in inadequate healthcare facilities, deteriorating infrastructure, and the dearth of public housing in numerous African nations.

She underscored that corruption engendered poor governance and weakened institutions, thereby undermining their credibility, and adversely influencing citizens’ perceptions of democracy.

Economically, she revealed that corruption exacted an estimated 300 billion dollars annually on Africa, with Ghana witnessing diminishing standings on international corruption indices.

Ghana’s score of 43/100 and ranking of 70th out of 180 countries, coupled with a discernible surge in petty corruption involving GHC17.4 million in bribes paid annually, signify a worrisome trend.

The escalating levels of grand corruption among public officials and institutions have led to Ghana forfeiting GH¢15,059,441,806 in 2022, as delineated in the Auditor-General’s report on Public Boards, Corporations, and other Statutory Institutions.

Mrs Narteh stressed the imperative collaborative endeavours in constructing a corruption-free society where public trust was preserved and democratic principles remained resolute.

She indicated that corruption continued to impede the developmental process and prosperity of many African countries, including Ghana.

Officials at the Office of the Special Prosecutor encouraged Ghanaians to report instances of corruption to the OSP under the whistleblower protection framework.

They underscored that the OSP Act provided additional safeguards for informants, including a reward system for valuable insights leading to the recovery of misappropriated funds.

