Election 2024: Desist from incendiary language – Prof Opoku Agyemang  

By Prince Acquah, GNA

Elmina (C/R), July 08, GNA – Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the running mate to the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Presidential Candidate, has implored citizens to be placatory in their public discourse to avert conflicts as Ghana gears up for the 2024 general election.

She stressed the importance of peace in national and local development and implored the public to desist from offensive and incendiary language in the name of politics.

Prof Opoku Agyemang made the remarks at the grand durbar which climaxed the 2024 Bakatue Festival of the chiefs and people of Elmina.

The festival attracted a sea of Ghanaians and expatriates who flooded every nook and cranny of the ancient coastal city.

The festival is celebrated by annually to offer prayers of appreciation to the gods and ask for a good fishing year.

This year’s celebration was on the theme: “Patronising made in Ghana goods and services to enhance economic development: The role of the people of Anomansa.”

“One statement can turn Ghana upside down and we don’t want that to happen to us. We cannot do anything without peace and that will depend on what we say.

“We all know that Ghana is in a difficult economic situation, and this is the time to come together to find our way out instead of fighting among ourselves,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang said.

Mr Solomon Appiah, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipal Assembly, who represented Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia added his voice to the call for unity and peace.

He further touted government’s achievements in the Municipality including the newly built fishing harbour.

GNA

