ECG to embark on emergency maintenance on Nuri Kamstrup payment server 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, July 11, GNA — The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is to undertake emergency maintenance works on its Nuri Kamstrup prepayment server.

An announcement issued by the company stated that “The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public that it will undertake emergency maintenance on the Nuri Kamstrup Prepayment Server.”

The exercise is to take place from 23:00 hours on Friday, July 12, to 23:00 hours on Sunday, July 14.

The ECG advised all customers using the Nuri Kamstrup metres to purchase enough credit that would last for the period of the downtime.

The Nuri Kamstrup metres are used within the ECG Accra East region, covering Makola, Legon Roman Ridge, Dodowa, Adenta, and Kwabenya.

Other areas are Korle-Bu, Achimota, Kaneshie, and Dansoman in the company’s Accra West region, while the Prampram district in its Tema Region would also be affected.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

