Dozens of suspected bandits killed in Nigerian military airstrikes: official

ABUJA, July 15, (Xinhua/GNA) — Dozens of suspected bandits were killed during airstrikes, launched by the Nigerian military in the northwestern state of Kaduna on the weekend, an official said.

Edward Gabkwet, spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force, said in a statement that the “successful airstrikes” targeted the enclaves of suspected bandits in one of the forests in the Igabi local government area, noting that the hideouts were destroyed.

Citing the battle damage assessment footage, the statement said the suspected bandits were observed, freely loitering around the forest at a compound with zinc-roofed structures.

The airstrikes were initiated, following thorough credible human intelligence, along with intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance operations, which identified the targeted locations as enclaves of terrorists, responsible for a recent ambush on troops at a place also in Kaduna on July 10, according to the statement.

One of the airstrikes was carried out on Friday, with the logistics base of the suspected bandits destroyed. Likewise, on Saturday, another round of airstrikes inside the Malum Forest, also in the Igabi local government area, “recorded positive outcomes,” the statement added.

GNA

