Don’t intimidate the BECE candidates – Central Tongu DCE Urges Invigilators 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Adidome (V/R), July. 09, GNA – Mr Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Central Tongu, has charged invigilators not to intimidate candidates but to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the district.

Addressing the invigilators and candidates at Adidome Senior High School, one of the designated examination centres, the DCE urged the invigilators to create a conducive ambience for the candidates to write their exams without fear, intimidation, or harassment.

“While vigilance is key to preventing exam malpractices, I urge you to strike a balance between vigilance and creating a peaceful atmosphere for the candidates to focus on their exams,” he emphasized.

Mr. Zonyrah encouraged the candidates to remain focused and composed, saying, “You have prepared well for this moment, so take your time, and write your exams with confidence.”

He reiterated his optimism about the district achieving a high pass rate, exceeding last year’s 72 per cent.

He also advised the candidates to avoid exam malpractices and follow the rules and regulations guiding the exams.

