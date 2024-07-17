Disruption in check-in systems at KIA due to fibre optic system failure – GACL 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 17, GNA – Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has apologised to passengers, who were affected by the downtime on Tuesday July 16, 2024 during the check-in period at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The Company confirmed that on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at approximately 7.51pm, the check-in systems at Terminal 3, KIA experienced a disruption which lasted for about an hour.

A statement issued in Accra by the Airport Company said the issue resulted in some delays in passenger processing and airline turn-around times.

It said the root cause of the disruption was identified as a fibre optic system failure due to ongoing excavation works by Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) along the fibre path of Telecel Ghana Limited between Cantonments and Teshie Nungua.

“Contrary to some speculations, the disruption was not related to a power outage (dumsor),” it added.

The statement said passengers were promptly notified of the situation with regular updates provided through intermittent announcements.

It said despite the initial challenge, the situation was efficiently managed using the backup internet service, allowing airlines to eventually depart for their respective destinations.

It assured passengers of its commitment to provide a seamless facilitation through all GACL operated airports.

GNA

