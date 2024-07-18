Democracy Cup: Parliamentarians edge Black Stars Legends in exhibition match

By Simon Asare I James Amoh Jnr, GNA

Accra, July 18, GNA – Ghanaian Parliamentarians demonstrated their football skills, defeating former Black Stars players 3-1 in an exhibition match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday,

July 17, 2024.

The match, which served as a curtain-raiser to the Hearts-Kotoko Democracy Cup match, was filled with excitement from both teams as they celebrated Ghana’s 30-year parliamentary democracy.

Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale South Constituency, captained his colleagues while former Black Stars Captain Stephen ‘Tornado’ Appiah led his entourage of Ghanaian football legends.

It was largely entertaining at the start, with the likes of C.K. Akunnor, Augustine Arhinful, Sam Johnson, and John Painstil showcasing their skills to the fans at the stadium.

But the former Black Stars players were caught unaware after the Parliamentarians took the lead in the first half.

Some Parliamentarians, including Mr. Yussif Issaka Jajah, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso North Constituency, and Dr. Stephen Amoah, Member of Parliament for Nhyiaso were in cruise control of the midfield area dominating play.

At the start of the second half, the Black Stars Legends made some changes with the introduction of Sulley Muntari, Laryea Kingston, Ibrahim Tanko, Agyemang Badu, and Derek Boateng as they searched for the equaliser.

Sulley Muntari scored for the Black Stars legend to level the game halfway through the second half.

But the Parliamentarians scored two quick goals to dent any hopes of a comeback by the former Black Stars players and subsequently emerged winners after regulation time.

After the match, there was an exchange of pleasantries between the two sides with the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin joining them on the pitch for a photo session.

