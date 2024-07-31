Deepen inclusion of indigenous play, culture in childhood curriculum development – Study

By Albert FutukpoR

Tamale, July 31, GNA – An education upfront study has recommended deepening the inclusion of indigenous play and cultural knowledge in early childhood curriculum development, to enhance learning through such plays.

The study also called for the establishment of minimum standards for the education of parents and other caregivers and promote their participation and sense of ownership in early childhood education programmes, especially in rural areas.

The findings of the study were presented at a forum dubbed: “Power of Play and Early Childhood Education at Schools: Insights from Field Research”.

It was attended by various stakeholders in the education sector.

The study was conducted in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions by Children Believe, an international Non-governmental Organisation, in collaboration with the University for Development Studies (UDS).

It was to unearth evidence of childhood play at the conceptual level, understand the goals and challenges of diverse teachers and parents at the operational level and recommend ways to bridge the gap in early childhood care and development.

The study found issues of inadequate classroom spaces, scarce training for kindergarten teachers, poor maintenance culture, inappropriate classroom furniture, limited pedagogy for pre-service kindergarten teachers, and insufficient play materials.

Professor Ibrahim Gunu Mohammed, the Dean of the Faculty of Education, UDS, presented the findings of the study at the forum.

The study called for a review and assessment of kindergarten curriculum and early childhood education policy, emphasising on shifting the conceptualisation of play-based learning with educational and social policies.

It also called for a balanced approach to play-based learning, which required continuous professional development for teachers, parents and caregivers on play-based learning.

Madam Esenam Kavi De Souza, the Country Director, Children Believe, said while the country had made significant progress on early childhood education, inadequate budgetary allocation towards early childhood education by successive governments was creating a huge gap in terms of infrastructure and limited teaching and learning materials in the sector.

She said her Organisation was committed to complementing the government’s efforts in bridging the gaps identified in the field, by providing conducive infrastructure for early childhood education, in-service training for teachers with play-based methodology, as well as the acquisition of appropriate teaching and learning materials.

Mr Richard Baffour Awuah, the Director of Pre-Tertiary Education, Ministry of Education, said early childhood education was critical in building a productive, competent, and resilient nation as envisioned in the country’s Education Strategic Plan and the Early Childhood Education Policy.

He commended Children Believe for its role in early childhood education in the country and urged stakeholders to take advantage of the Kindergarten In-service Training Manual to harmonise all training contents for teachers at that level.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

