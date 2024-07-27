Court discharges Senior Military officer in recruitment scam case 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, July 27, GNA – A Senior Military officer who was hauled before an Accra Circuit Court over an alleged GHC136,000 recruitment scam has been discharged for lack of evidence against him.

The court also revoked any restrictions or ban on him by the Ghana Armed Forces or any other institution.

“The court states that any restrictions/ ban on second accused person (Captain Abel Nartey) as a result of this case by Ghana Armed Forces or any other institution be revoked forthwith,” it said.

Captain Nartey was put before the court together with Clement Ayomah on charges of conspiracy and defrauding by false pretences.

Captain Nartey earlier appeared before the court on a bench warrant. The court, however, rescinded the bench warrant and admitted him to self-recognizance bail.

On July 24, 2024, when Captain Narey made an appearance, prosecution led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu drew the court’s attention to the fact that at the last sitting the Police prayed for a date to complete their investigations.

“Now we are done with investigations and have amended our charge sheet. We have been able to establish through our investigations that the second accused person (Captain Nartey) was not involved in the enlistment scam but only the first accused person (Ayomah).

According to prosecution, Ayomah worked under Captain Nartey as an instructor at their education unit and he “only used Captain Nartey’s name to collect money from people.

“We pray to withdraw the earlier charge sheet dated July 3, 2024, and substitute same with one filed on July 24, 2024. We pray that the second accused person (Captain Nartey) be discharged for lack of evidence against him,” prosecution told the court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah.

The court said, “Second accused person (Captain Nartey) is hereby discharged on the submissions made by the prosecution. The court states that any restrictions/ ban on second accused person as a result of this case by Ghana Armed Forces or any other institution be revoked forthwith.”

Clement Ayomah, a 36-year-old soldier, is standing trial for allegedly collecting GHC136,000 from 22 persons under the pretext of enlisting them into the Ghana Security Services.

Ayomah is being held on a charge of defrauding by false pretences.

He has pleaded not guilty and is on bail.

The matter has been adjourned to August 8, 2024

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

