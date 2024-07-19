Court bars driver from driving for 12 months 

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), July 19, GNA – A driver, Alhassan Sani, has been barred by the Hohoe Magistrate’s Court from using the road till July 5, 2025.

Sani was convicted on a plea of guilty to the charges of failing to comply with traffic signs, driving without a license, use of a vehicle without insurance and a road use certificate.

In addition to not driving for a year, he was fined GH₵1,800 by the court, presided over by Madam Comfort A. Apalayine.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, prosecuting, told the Court that although the convict was not ‘known’, his rate of disregard for road regulations was not encouraging, hence sentencing him to serve as a deterrent.

He said on July 1, 2024, at about 0605 hours, personnel from the Volta North Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service were on duty at the Hohoe main market traffic light managing traffic when they spotted Sani.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict was driving a Nissan Almera Taxicab with registration number GW 2174 -13 emerging from the post office direction.

On reaching the traffic light, he jumped the red light and he was arrested.

During interrogation, it was found that Sani did not have a driving licence, and the vehicle did not have insurance or a road use certificate.

GNA

