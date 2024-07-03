CLOGSAG strike takes effect as workers desert offices  

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, July 03, GNA – The nationwide strike declared by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has taken effect, with members abandoning their offices in compliance with the declaration.

Most offices in the Ministries were closed when the Ghana News Agency visited the Ministries Wednesday morning.

Only a few workers, including security persons were seen in some of the offices.

One security officer said “yes, the whole place is locked up. No worker is coming here until they get a directive from CLOGSAG to return to work”.

A worker in one of the Ministries explained that he was there because it was raining, saying, “once the rains stop, I will go home”.

Some of the places the GNA visited were the Ministry of Railways Development, Ministry of Fishries and Aquaculture Development, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ministry of Works and Housing, Statistical Service, and CLOGSAG Secretariat.

At the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the main entrance was locked with a padlock, with a red band hanged on the door.

Most of the buildings and trees in the Ministries also had red bands on them.

On Tuesday July 2, 2024, CLOGSAG held a press conference in Accra, declaring a nationwide strike with effect from Wednesday July 3, over Government’s failure to implement a new salary structure for the Association’s members.

According to CLOGSAG, the new salary structure, which was agreed with the Government, was due for implementation since January 2023 but had delayed for one and half years.

The Association, therefore, directed its members and secretariats across the country to stay away from work until further notice.

GNA

