Christians encouraged to please God with their wealth 

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, July 15, GNA – Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale has encouraged Christians to please God with their wealth and power if they had any.

He said, “As children of God, we must use whatever God has given us to please Him.”

While delivering a sermon in Tamale on Sunday, Right Reverend Tong said it was wrong and sinful to use God’s given wealth to one’s own advantage.

He preached on the theme: “God who gives good things to all.”

He urged Christians to obey the word of God and live in accordance with His will, saying it aided the fulfillment of the purpose for which they were called.

He reiterated the need for Christians to be obedient to enjoy good things from God.

GNA

