Chiefs in Jomoro urge media to accurately report on Petroleum Hub Development Project 

By P.K.Yankey

Beyin (W/R), July 26, GNA-Chiefs and Queenmothers in the Jomoro Municipality have appealed to journalists to file accurate and authentic reports on the emerging Petroleum Hub Development project in the Jomoro Municipality.

According to the traditional rulers, preparations concerning the project in the Domunli enclave have reached an advanced stage, which would require good and accurate reportage to attract more stakeholders to get involved.

Nana Arvo-Nwiah V, the Chief of Tikobo No 2, made the appeal at a news conference on behalf of the Paramount Chief and President of the Western Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Annor Adjaye III and all the 46 chiefs and Queenmothers in Jomoro after a stakeholder engagement by the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC) at Beyin, in the Western Region.

The meeting was under the auspices of the office of the Parliamentary Candidate for the Convention People’s Party (CPP) in Jomoro, Nana Blay Miezah and the office of the Western Nzema Traditional Council.

Nana Arvo-Nwiah urged the media to understand the Petroleum Hub Development Project well in order not to misrepresent facts and figures on the project.

He said the Petroleum Hub Development Project would cover just 6.2 % of the total land size of 1,344 square kilometres and 322,109 acres of land, hence the 20,000 acre-land on which the Petroleum Hub Project is to be built, would not affect people in the area.

The traditional ruler said communities such as Bokakole Nawule, Bonyere, Tikobo No 1, Takinta, Alowule, Ndumsuazo, Elena and Old Kabenla Suazo which would be relocated, were not densely populated and the farmers would be fully compensated.

He said Awulae Annor Adjaye III had engaged a consultant and a counsel to negotiate with the farmers whose sources of livelihoods would be affected for adequate compensation.

Nana Arvo-Nwiah V said: “The project is not sold to the government of Ghana or any entity but on a leasehold for 50 years which was renewable after expiration.

He said the traditional council would not tolerate any activity which did not relate to the Petroleum Hub Project.

“We wish to caution the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation to desist from any attempt to diversify the tenets of the project as Nananom will use any legal means to stop any activity not related to the Petroleum Hub Project,” he said.

He appealed to the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation to allot an employment quota to the people of Jomoro which would innure to the development of the area.

Nana Arvo-Nwiah V commended the former Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh during whose tenure the Petroleum Hub Development Project was sited in Jomoro.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

