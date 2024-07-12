Bono Regional PURC recovers GH¢215,704.64 for utility providers in mid-year of 2024 

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, July 12, GNA – The Bono Regional Office of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has recovered revenue totaling GH¢215,704.64 for utility companies within its operational area from January to June this year.

Additionally, the office facilitated tariff bill adjustments amounting to GH¢143,049.92 for consumers during the same period.

The information was contained in the mid-year 2024 report for the Bono and Ahafo regions, copied to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the report, throughout the first half of the year, the office received 709 complaints, with 671 complaints, representing 94.64 percent resolved and 38 of the complaints representing 5.36 percent unresolved.

The report stated that majority of the complaints, 667 representing 94.08 percent, were directed towards the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), while Ghana Water Limited received 40 complaints representing 5.64 percent and two complaints made against consumers representing 0.28 percent.

The report indicated that the office conducted 54 public education programs to raise awareness and educate the public, with the initiatives reached 745 consumers and 1858 flyers distributed to individuals and groups to disseminate messages.

The report mentioned that several investigations were carried out in response to complaints related to billing, metering, damaged property and other quality of service issues within the Bono and Ahafo regions.

The report emphasized the positive outcomes of various investigations conducted which led to the resolution of issues such as pole faults at New Dormaa and Asuakwaa in Sunyani, billing complaints at Amasu due to flat rate billing despite a functioning meter, overbilling complaints at Duayaw Nkwanta Nursing Training School with a bulk bill of GH¢124,739.21.

The rest were overbilling complaint at Berekum with a bulk bill of GH¢9,073.27, overbilling complaint at Kenyasi with a debt of GH¢10570.60 on accounts. The report indicated that the investigations were crucial in addressing customer concerns and ensuring service reliability across the regions.

Additionally, the report highlighted the successful integration of 7,575 Self-Help Electrification Programme (SHEP) meters into NEDCo’s billing system through the ‘SHEP Project Reloaded’, resulting in a revenue of GH¢3,065,822.00 from the regularization of the meters.

