Believe in yourself, stay focused – Deputy Education Minister urges BECE candidates 

Kwadaso (Ash), July 08, GNA – Professor Kingsley Nyarko, a Deputy Minister for Education has asked candidates writing the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), to believe in themselves and stay focused during the examination period.

They should approach each paper with a clear mind, answer the questions to the best of their ability, and trust in the knowledge and skills they have acquired over the years from their teachers.

Prof Nyarko, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, said this when he led a team to visit some selected BECE centres in the Kwadaso Municipality on Monday morning.

Some of the centres visited were the Yaa Asantewaa Senior High School (SHS), Methodist Technical Institute and the Prempeh College.

A total of 2,608 candidates from both the public and private basic schools are writing the examination in the Kwadaso Municipality.

According to the Deputy Minister, who is in-charge of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET), the papers were within their standard, so there was nothing to fear, urging them, to carefully read the questions and understand them before answering.

“There is nothing to fear, approach with confidence, and be focused on the task ahead, you will pass this test,” Prof. Nyarko told the candidates.

He wished them the best of luck and asked God’s protection and guidance for them throughout the examination period.

“I wish you all the best as you embark on your BECE examination, may your hard work, dedication, and preparation shine.

Remember to stay focused, stay confident, and give your all.

Your efforts will surely lead you to success.

Good luck,” he prayed.

Mrs. Grace Ofosu-Boateng, the Kwadaso Municipal Education Director, said any form of examination malpractice would not be tolerated and called on the candidates not to take any foreign materials into the examination hall.

“I wish you all the best, write well, and make Kwadaso proud,’ she told the candidates.

In a related development, 3,833 candidates from 90 basic schools are writing the BCEC examination in 16 examinations centres in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality in te Ashanti Refgion.

They included 1,928 boys and 1,905 girls from 43 public and 47 private basic schools.

Nana Pokuah Amoako a Municipal Director of Education, addressing some of the candidates during a tour of some of the examination centres, urged them to have confidence and eschew fear since the invigilators and other stakeholders at the centres, were not there to intimidate them.

She urged them to obey all the rules and instructions of the examination and avoid any act that could lead them to trouble.

At the Adansi South District, 1,422 candidates are writing this year’s BECE in three examination centres.

They are made up of 755 males and 667 females from seven private schools and 46 public schools.

