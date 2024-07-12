BECE: Two inmates, 20 nursing mothers write examination

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, July 12, GNA – Two male inmates at the Sunyani Central Prisons took part in the just ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Sunyani Municipality, Mr Nicholas Ameyaw, the Bono and Bono East Regional Director of the Complimentary Education Agency CEA) has said.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Ameyaw 20 nursing mothers also wrote the exams, saying they were among the 165 registered candidates of the CEA comprising 84 males and 81 females.



They wrote the BECE at various examination centers spread across six politically Municipalities including Sunyani, Wenchi, Techiman North, Sunyani West, Techiman and Nkoranza North Municipalities.



Madam Ibrahim Fati, the Bono, and Bono East Regional Public Relations Officer of the CEA, said complementary education remained essential to bridge the education gap, and called for more resources to enable the Agency to intensify awareness creation for people to understand the concept and mandate of the CEA.

