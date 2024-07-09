BECE: Ransford Antwi tours exams centers, inspires candidates with 500 mathematical sets

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, July 9, GNA – Mr Ransford Antwi, an Independent Parliamentary Aspirant in the Sunyani East Constituency in the Election 2024 toured some examination centers and inspired the candidates writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to endeavour to do independent work.

He presented 500 mathematical sets to some of the candidates to encourage them and entreated the candidates to concentrate and revise their books, instead of roaming around.

The beneficiaries were candidates from the Benue Nkwanta St Mary’s Junior High School, Wawasua Municipal Assembly Basic School, and the Abesim Roman Catholic Basic School.

Others were from the Abesim Methodist Basic School, Nyamaah Basic School in Sunyani, the Kuotokrom Urban Council School, Kuotokrom Roman Catholic Basic School, and the Sunyani Municipal Assembly Basic School.

Mr Antwi said the mathematical sets were to inspire the candidates and asked them to eschew examination malpractices and do independent work too.

He cautioned the candidates against all forms of malpractice and reminded them that it was an offence to send foreign materials to the examination hall.

Mr Antwi told them that examination malpractice could lead to the cancellation of their entire results or some subjects that could truncate their education and ruin their future too.

At Benue Nkwanta, Nana Afia Konadu Yiadom, the Queen-mother of the community thanked the Candidate for his kindness and advised the candidates to be inspired and learn hard to pass their examination well.

Meanwhile, the BECE commenced at the various examination centers in the constituency without any major hitch, with a total of 4,166, comprising 1,973 males and 2,193 females writing the examination, the Ghana News Agency learnt.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

