BECE candidates advised to shun examination malpractices

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), July 8, GNA – The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region have been advised against examination malpractices.

The act would lead to the cancellation of their examination papers, truncating their future.

Mr. Seth Seyram Deh, Kadjebi District Director of Education, gave the advice in a Goodwill Message released to the Candidates and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said there should be zero tolerance for examination malpractices, adding that.

“Be confident and replicate whatever your teachers thought you while in school.”

Mr. Deh encouraged them to believe in themselves, stay focused and trust in God and their abilities to go through the examination successful.

“I urge you to go into this examination with confidence and with the belief that you will come out with flying colours,” he added.

Some 1,300 candidates from 58 Junior High Schools (JHSs), 50 Public and 8 Private JHSs, are writing the examination in the District.

The figure represents a shortfall of 203 candidates this year as compared to 2023 BECE candidates.

In 2023 BECE, the District registered 1,503 candidates, including 817 males and 686 females for the examination.

However, Christ, the Prince of Peace JHS, Kadjebi, Asato Victory Preparatory School, Okanta D/A JHS and Poase-Cement Faith Grammar School do not have candidates to register this year.

The 2024 BECE examination commenced on Monday, July 8, 2024, with English Language and will end on Monday, July 15, 2014, with Arabic.

