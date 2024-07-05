Assin South MP presents free driving Licences to drivers in his constituency

Samuel Ackon

Nyankumasi Ahenkro (C/R), July 5, GNA – Rev John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South, has presented free drivers licences to 100 drivers in the area to support their livelihoods and enhance road safety.

Some of the drivers had new licences, others had theirs renewed and the rest had theirs upgraded.

Speaking to drivers after the presentation, the MP said some of the drivers needed assistance to make a difference in their lives.

Rev Fordjour, who is also the Deputy Minister of Education, revealed plans to establish a driving school in the constituency to train drivers and improve their well-being.

He advised them to be abreast with road signs, drive carefully and avoid over-speeding.

Mr Isaac Nti, Vice-Chairman of the Drivers Association for Rev Fordjour and Dr Bawumia, expressed gratitude for the gesture and pledged their commitment to remain focused and behave well on the road to avoid accidents and cautioned drivers to drive with extra care and stay away from drugs.

ASP Robert Kyeremeh, Assin South District Police Commander told drivers to exercise cation on the road, obey traffic rules and regulations, avoid over speeding and refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol.

Later, the MP appealed to voters in the constituency to vote for Dr Bawumia in the presidential race and for him to retain his seat to continue with the developmental projects in the constituency.

Rev Fordjour later toured the Nyankumasi Ahenkro market, interacted with market women, distributed more than 300 aprons to the traders and inspected on-going projects in the market.

GNA

