Assemblyman commends Sege NPP parliamentary aspirant for supporting community project 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu, (Stringer)

Ada, July 2, GNA- Mr Ofori Apronti, Assembly Member for Matsekorpe Electoral Area, in the Ada West District has commended the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Sege, Mr Dodzi Numekevor, for supporting the community’s self-help water project.

Mr. Apronti stated that the project involved the construction of new pipelines for the Koluedor-Mahem community to help them have access to potable water.

The cost for the project, he noted, was estimated at GHs30,000.00, out of which the parliamentary aspirant paid GHs15,000 to support them.

He commended him for prompt response to his request on behalf of the community, describing him as a servant, who is ready to serve when he is called on.

The Assembly Member disclosed that for years residents of Koluedor-Mahem had to depend on Matsekorpe, a community about two kilometres from the area, for potable water.

According to him, even though there was a water connection to some parts of the community from Matsekorpe, the distance has made the flow of water very difficult hence, the need to reconnect the water from a source close to them.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that one of his promises to the people during the District Level election in 2023 was to raise funds from donors to construct new pipelines for the community.

“I went to the Honorable Numekevor to help me with some funds to do the construction and he was very quick with the response. Mr Dodzie helped us in many ways that I can’t even imagine,” he emphasised.

“Now we have laid the pipes and hopefully by next week, the Ghana Water Company officials will come and connect it for us,” he said.

He appealed to people in the electoral area to be agents of peace as the elections approached and asked them to expect light pole extension to earmarked areas.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

