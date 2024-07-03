Artisans in automobile industry to join Association to advance skills and knowledge 

By Michael Owusu Duodu

Suame (Ash), July 3, GNA – Mr Sulemana Abdul Rahman, Chairman of the Heavy-Duty Artisans Association of Ghana (GHAART) has called on artisans in the automobile industry to join the association to advance their skills and knowledge in the job.

He said: “With the current global technological advancement in the automobile industry, there is the urgent need to mobilize, train, and equip industry players with the requisite skills and knowledge, to be abreast with current trends, and compete favourably on the local and global markets.”

Mr Rahman made the call in an interview with journalists at Suame, a suburb of Kumasi as the leadership of the GHAART embarked on a vigorous membership drive across the country.

He said the association was formed a year ago and had over 200 members in five regions namely; Ashanti, Central, Upper West, Upper East and Bono Regions.

He stated: “We are committed to helping members keep to standards by giving them the needed training, orientation and equip them to operate efficiently and effectively in order to boost local and national economies.”

The Chairman appealed to the youth and all artisans in the country to join the group, to improve their lots.

Mr Oppong Takyi, the Board Chairman of GHAART said the leadership was poised to be abreast with the digital world and was doing everything possible to expand their scope to cover the neighbouring countries.

Mr George Hooper Koufie, Lubricant Engineer of Seahorse Lubricants gave assurance of the company’s readiness to support the association since they have been partners in the transport industry.

He said the Seahorse Oil Company provided safe, reliable and cost-effective services while protecting land decay and improving vehicular performance and safety and urged the industry players to patronize their product.

