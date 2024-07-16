About 2,079 kilometres of roads completed in Ashanti Region – President Akufo-Addo

By Yussif Ibrahim

Pakyi (Ash), July 16, GNA – About 2,079 kilometres of roads in the Ashanti Region have been completed under the current administration, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has announced.

He said the region had seen significant progress in its road network with major upgrades and enhancement of roads, which had transformed the region’s connectivity and facilitated easy transportation of goods and services.

The President, who was speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for the dualisation of the Anwiankwanta-Ahenema Kokoben road, recounted several road projects executed in the region since 2017.

He said the dualisation of the 20-kilometre road project, when completed, would address the perennial congestion experienced on that stretch.

“This congestion has affected the movement of goods to towns such as Ahenema Kokoben, Brofoyedu, Kotwi, Trede, Dominase, Ofoase Kokoben, Anwiankwanta, Bekwai, and Obuasi amongst others, he said.

The project, according to the President, was part of measures to improve the conditions of the road network in the Ashanti region, saying that, the measures were targeted at reducing travel time, lowering vehicle operating cost, and improving road safety.

“The Akufo-Addo Government remains focused on its commitment to the dualisation of roads in densely populated areas along our major corridors, a key initiative to demonstrate our dedication to decongesting this vital region,” the President indicated.

He said his government was committed to replicating such initiative along other road corridors within the region such as Suame roundabout to Tafo-Pankrono as well as other parts of the country, such as Takoradi and Tamale to decongest urban areas.

“This is the kind of visionary and decisive leadership that defines our administration and sets us apart from others,” he touted his administration.

He urged the contractor of the project, Kofi Job Construction Limited, to put in place traffic management measures to minimise any inconveniences the construction work would bring to commuters and pedestrians.

Mr Francis Boakye-Asenso, the Minister for Roads and Highways, said the all-important road link facilitates the movement of goods and people, connecting the Western, Central, and Ashanti regions to the Northern parts of Ghana.

“The significance of this 20-kilometre stretch in our transportation architecture cannot be overemphasised.

“It plays an essential role in our economy by supporting trade and travel across some of the most important regions of our country,” he noted.

The project comes with asphaltic concrete pavement with 50mm binder and wearing courses each to ensure a durable and high-quality road surface.

Service lanes would also be provided on both sides of the main carriageway from kilometer 10-20 to ensure smoother and safer access to adjoining properties and minor roads.

There shall also be a provision of pedestrian footbridges, walkways, and lay-bys along the urbanised sections to ensure the safety of pedestrians and facilitate smooth traffic flow.

Installation of necessary traffic control devices and road line markings to enhance road safety and traffic management forms part of key features of the project.

GNA

