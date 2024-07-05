Ablakwa urges President to intervene in alleged ongoing state capture

Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, July 5, GNA – Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for North Tongu, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in the alleged ongoing capture of state properties by politicians.

He has also chastised the Majority for “running from accountability by not being brave enough to speak up about issues.”

“…I urge the Majority to carry out their constitutional oversight mandate as MPs to conduct investigations into national issues,” Mr. Ablakwa said in an interview with a section of the media at Parliament House, in Accra, on Thursday.

Touching on the alleged 60 per cent stake in four Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) hotels sale to Rock City Hotel, owned by Mr Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture and the New Patriotic Party MP for Abetifi, the North Tongu MP demanded the immediate dissolution of the SSNIT Board and the sacking of the Chief Executive Officer.

“We don’t want to hear of any suspension anymore, we want to hear cancellation as the selected company doesn’t have any bank support for the whole procurement business. We should see the president sanctioning,” he said.

According to Mr Ablakwa, Ghanaians were rallying to halt state capture, where he cited concerns over the lack of due process and protection of public assets.

He therefore expressed appreciation for those who joined him in protesting the sale of a 60 per cent stake in four SSNIT hotels to Rock City Hotel.

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 19, SSNIT explained that “Rock City Hotel Limited submitted the best and strongest technical and financial proposal among the bids received, meeting the criteria set out in the Request for Proposals (RFP).

It added that the selection process was transparent and strictly adhered to the Public Procurement Act.

