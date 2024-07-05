3,974 candidates to write BECE in Tema West

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Lashibi, July 5, GNA – Mr. Isaac MacCarthy-Mensah, the Tema West Municipal Director of Education, says a total of 3,974 junior high school final pupils have been registered to write the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the municipality.

Mr. MacCarthy-Mensah told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the candidates comprised 2,080 girls and 1,894 boys from 21 public schools and 106 private schools, would sit for the exams in 12 centres in the municipality.

He said the public schools registered 2,316 candidates, made up of 1,222 females and 1,094, while those from private schools were 1,658, comprising 858 females and 800 males.

He added that 12 supervisors, 15 assistant supervisors, and 153 invigilators would be used for the exams in the Tema West municipality.

The education director advised the candidates to obey the rules and regulations established by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Mr. MacCarthy stated: “I believe that for the number of years spent in school, they are prepared for the exams. I expect nothing but the best from our candidates.”

He urged the BECE candidates to get to the examination centre in good time and get settled before the papers are shared, stressing that no pupil should carry any foreign material to the examination room and must concentrate on doing independent work.

He wished the candidates the best in the examination and the supervisors and invigilators a successful conduct of the examination.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

