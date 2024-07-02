2024 elections: Be fair, transparent – Bishop Agyenta tells EC 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo, GNA

Bolgatanga, July 2, GNA – Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Navrongo-Bolgatanga, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to be fair and transparent in all processes involved in the conduct of the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the varying interests in this year’s election were huge and threatened the peace of the country.

However, the EC had a critical role to play to ensure the prevailing peace and integrity of the country’s democracy was preserved before, during and after the polls.

“The EC is the referee and as citizens and as Ghanaians we are charging the EC to be up and doing regarding fair play for the conduct of this election, that nobody should have a reason to complain because of unprofessional conduct on part of the EC,” he stressed.

The Bishop made the call during a musical concert in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, organised by the Seraphim Choir, a youth choir of the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish in Bolgatanga as part of efforts to promote peaceful election.

The choir sang peaceful and social cohesion songs with the message to all stakeholders, particularly political actors, to ensure free, fair and peaceful processes before, during and after the elections.

The Most Reverend Agyenta indicated that peace was central to the continued development of the country and the EC must endeavour to ensure level ground participation of all interested parties in the election to prevent tensions and violence.

“Therefore, we would expect they (EC) would discharge their duties with decorum, dedication and with the desire to ensure that peaceful elections are conducted freely and in fairness,” he added.

To the political parties, the Bishop urged the leadership of the various political parties to device stringent strategies to ensure tolerance and decent campaigns that prioritised the wellbeing of the country as well as ensure their supporters lived according to the rule of law.

“I think that the political parties owe us a duty in ensuring that we live in peace because what is the point looking for power and authority when afterwards you have nobody to govern…” he added.

Alhaji Sumaila Issaka, Chairman, Upper East Regional Peace Council, indicated that the youth were mostly used to perpetuate violence during elections and urged them not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to destroy their future.

He said the Peace Council would continue to advocate for peaceful elections and coexistence to thrive the needed development and called on all stakeholders to play critical roles to intensify education on peace promotion among the youth.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Raymond Wejong Ali Adofiem, the Upper East Regional Commander, Ghana Police Service, indicated that the police administration had been having daily reviews of operational strategies to ensure that the elections were conducted free of violence.

He said ensuring peace and stability of the country required the responsibility of all and urged the stakeholders to support initiatives by the security services to fight crime before, during and after the elections.

Mr Frederick Felix Amenga-Etego, Chairman of the Patrons and Patronesses of the Seraphim Choir, said music was universal language that had the unique ability to transcend boundaries and connect hearts regardless of the differences.

He believed that the music concert would inspire and motivate people to uphold the principles of democracy and engage in dialogue to resolve their differences rather than violence and be a call to action.

“We aim to foster a sense of unity, to promote understanding and to inspire action towards a more peaceful and inclusive Ghana,” he added.

