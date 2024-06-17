Youth urged to champion peaceful elections for sustainable development 

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Tamale, June 17, GNA – Mr Issah Abdul-Manan, President, National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), University for Development Studies (UDS) Chapter, has called on the youth to help promote peaceful elections to sustain the country’s development.

He said it was important the youth recognised their power in determining how the country was governed by actively participating in the upcoming general elections devoid of violence and harassment.

Mr Abdul-Manan made the call in an address to participants at an event held in Tamale dubbed: “NUGS-UDS SDGs Summit”.

He said, “By actively participating in the election processes, we can advocate for policies and programmes that prioritise our needs for now and future generations.”

The event was organised by NUGS-UDS under the theme: “Elections for Sustainable Development: The Role of the Youth in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals 16.”

Goal 16 of the SDGs aims to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

Mr Abdul-Manan called on the government and other stakeholders to create a more equitable society, where everyone, including young people would have equal access to justice, opportunities and resources to thrive.

Alhaji Alhassan Sayibu Suhiyini, Member of Parliament, Tamale North Constituency, who was the guest of honour at the summit, urged the youth not to shy away from elections, saying the outcomes of those elections inadvertently affected every sphere of their lives.

He expressed the need for them to demonstrate keen interest in the political space by building a strong and united front that amplified the voice of the marginalised, advocate for the rights of vulnerable communities and promote diversity in the decision-making processes of the country.

He said the role of young people in promoting good governance and democracy did not end after election, adding they must ensure that leaders elected were responsible, transparent and accountable for their stewardship.

Mr Abukari Baba Sumaila, Tamale Metropolitan Director, National Youth Authority, who spoke on the role of the youth in ensuring peaceful elections, called on the youth to be actively involved in advocacy and awareness creation to promote dialogue for the upcoming elections.

He urged the youth to eschew violence and channel their energy and passion into ensuring that the country’s democracy was sustained and enhanced.

Madam Khadija Abdul-Samed, Communications and Gender Advocacy Officer, Savannah Women and Integrated Development Agency, said young people could contribute to building a more robust and strengthened democracy by not allowing themselves to be used to perpetrate violence.

She urged them to critically evaluate the manifestos of the various political parties to ensure they voted for a party that would champion their voices to actively participate in the development of the country.

GNA

