Youngtrust Foundation, UNESCO intensify menstrual hygiene education in schools 

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA

Oyibi (GAR), June 7, GNA – The Youngtrust Foundation (YF), a non-governmental organisation of young professionals, in collaboration with UNESCO, have intensified menstrual hygiene education in schools within three district and municipal assemblies in the Greater Accra Region.

This is to help break the stigma associated with menstruation and empower every girl-child with knowledge, support and resources to manage her menstrual health with confidence.

The beneficiary schools within Kpone, Osudoku Shai and Adanta assemblies were Ghanata Senior High School, Christ Faith Schools, Oyibi Presby Primary ‘A’ and ‘B’, Saasabi Kpone Katamanso Basic, Valley View University Basic and Praise International schools.

Mr Don Rockson Annin, a Director of YF, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region, said the programme was part of activities to mark the World Menstrual Hygiene Day on the theme: “My Period, My Confidence.”

He said YF recognised that lack of proper menstrual hygiene management affected the education outcomes of many young girls, leading to absenteeism and diminished their academic performance.

Thus, the programme was to uncover the challenges related to menstruation that impact the education of the girl-child.

“We have embarked on a nationwide project to develop a comprehensive policy framework for government to adopt it to pave the way for the provision of free menstrual hygiene products to females in basic and senior high schools in Ghana,” Mr Annin said.

He said research was ongoing to strengthen evidence-based advocacy and action on menstrual hygiene management in Ghana through UNESCO supported WASH in schools.

Mr Annin acknowledged the contribution of the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service and its partners, especially UNESCO, and the Valley View University, Faytex, Done Technology Solution, Ghana TVET, Arthro Synergeio and Digicraft, for their support to enhance hygiene education in schools.

Mrs Dinah Esam-Tewiah, a Deputy Director of Education of the Adenta Municipal Education Directorate, expressed regret that lack of access to menstrual hygiene products was a significant barrier to education in Ghana.

She said girls who could not afford or find those essential items missed school days, leading to a cycle of missed learning opportunities that could have lasting effects on their future.

Mrs Esam-Tewiah appealed to policymakers and leaders to listen to the voices of young girls, support initiatives that ensure access to sanitary products, clean water and safe sanitation in schools.

“We must recognise the importance of menstrual hygiene education in curriculums and advocate policies that protect the rights of girls to manage their periods safely with dignity,” she said.

Madam Beatrice Adaboh, the Director of Valley View Basic School, told the Ghana News Agency that; “It is not acceptable for the education of girls to be adversely affected because of a natural cycle that we all benefit from.”

She said there was the need for a coordinated effort from various stakeholders to rally support for such programmes in breaking taboos and managing issues associated with menstruation so that girls could feel free to pursue their education.

The NGO donated 1,000 sanitary pads to the beneficiary schools.

