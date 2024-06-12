Work together to achieve the Agency’s greatness – General Manager       

By Regina Benneh

Sunyani, June 12, GNA – Mr. Kofi Owusu, the General Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), has called on staff in the Bono Region to unite and work together to achieve the Agency’s greatness.

“Teamwork would enhance performance and productivity,” he said and emphasized the importance of collaboration in achieving individuals as well as the Agency’s objectives.

The General Manager made the call when he addressed staff of the Bono Region in Sunyani during his working visit to the area.

Mr. Owusu encouraged the workers to recognize and appreciate each other’s strengths to create a positive working atmosphere that fostered growth and success.

Everything could be achieved with a sense of unity and purpose among the staff, he said and urged them to be ready to build an ardent team by working together to achieve their full potential.

He asked the staff to maintain joint efforts as one of their core values to help put the Agency ahead of its competitors and pave the way for a brighter future for the organization.

Mr. Owusu acknowledged the individual’s strength and talent, saying everybody’s role was important and must be ready to support the organization’s vision to move it a step higher since the Agency could not function properly without teamwork.

He encouraged the staff to team up as groups to share ideas and views to achieve the vision and mission of the Agency by constantly organizing meetings to bring individuals together as a group to openly discuss issues among staff and the Agency.

Mr Owusu entreated the staff to regularly be aware of new developments of the Agency to build on the capabilities of the team since it was prudent to take an interest in both individual and group achievement to produce perfect results.

He said coordination would help manage, reduce, and solve all internal conflicts that could affect the performance of individuals and the Agency.

The General Manager gave assurance that the Agency was putting things together to organize workshops to build the capacities of the workers and to solve some of the challenges in the various Regions to help promote the organizations work.

