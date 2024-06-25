Western North records over 10,000 votes transfers- Regional Director

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), June 25, GNA-A total of 10,891 voters (about the seating capacity of Cameron basketball stadium at Duke University) transferred their votes within the Nine constituencies in the Western North Region during the recent votes transfer exercise.

According to Mr Godwin Tawiah Okley, the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, they comprise of 5,787 males and 5,104 females.

He also disclosed to the Ghana News Agency in an interview that 880 persons transferred their votes in the Aowin constituency and 987 transferred their votes in the Suaman constituency.

He said the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai and Wiawso recorded 1,044 and 1,687 vote transfers, respectively.

The Akontombra constituency recorded 1,879 vote transfers, Juaboso 2,314 while 514 transferred their votes in the Bodi constituency, with Bia West recording 585, while 1,001 transferred their votes in the Bia East constituency.

The Regional Director described the exercise as successful and was optimistic that the compilation of the special voting list would also be successful.

