We need to elect MMDCEs to tackle under-development — Obiri Boahen    

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, June 17, GNA-Nana Obiri Boahen, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) ought to be elected, if the nation could tackle the problem of under-development at the local levels.



The election of the MMDCEs will not only strengthen the local government system, but also further provide a louder voice to the locals in the decision making process, and thereby facilitate accelerated development in the local communities.



Nana Boahen said he strongly believed in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Election 2024 flagbearer, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and expressed the hope his government would therefore make it a reality in the country.



“I will highly be disappointed, if Dr Bawumia’s government fails to make this vision a reality in the first term of office,” the Former NPP General Secretary, and a legal practitioner told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani.



“If the masses are given the chance to elect them, the MMDCEs will be more accountable and they will not have the chances to take them for granted and do what they like as some are doing at the local levels,” he stated.



Nana Boahen said it was rather unfortunate some Ghanaians and ambitious politicians continue dabbling in partisan politics into issues of national development because of their selfish and personal interest.



“If we continue with this unhealthy behaviour, then our development process will continue to remain back and forth, and if that continues to happen then, the ordinary Ghanaian will also continue to bear the brunt,” he stated.



Nana Boahen said he was worried that Ghana had come far in her democratic processes, from 1992 to 2024, yet the nation was still lagging in development, saying “until we allow national interest to override or supersede our personal or ambitious gains we can’t develop as anticipated.”



Describing the Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Election 2024 flagbearer as a credible and “good material”, the former NPP scribe said everybody had his or her choice of political party, “we must understand each other, build a consensus and rally behind Dr Bawumia because his visions for the nation are very great.”



“A visionary and credible leader with integrity endeavours to bring people together, irrespective of their religious differences and that is exactly what the Vice President is doing now. For the purposes of development, let’s try and bury our political inclinations and orientations for the next NPP government of Dr Bawumia to bring the development of the nation to the next level,” he stated.

