We need digital literacy, critical thinking in educational curriculum -Stakeholders

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, June 20, GNA – Stakeholders at a just ended extensive consultation on some sectors of the economy have called for a review of the educational curriculum to include digital literacy and critical thinking.

They called for investment in continuous professional development for teachers, improved working conditions, and access to quality education for all irrespective of geographical location or socio-economic status.

The engagement was initiated by the African Centre for Economic Transformation (ACET) in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education in Accra from June 18 to 19, 2024.

The engagement ended with a social contract dubbed the “Citizen’s Declaration” to serve as guidelines for political parties to develop their manifestos ahead of the 2024 elections.

They called for gender equality in education, employment, and political participation and strengthened laws and enforcement mechanisms to protect individuals from gender-based violence and discrimination.

In the health sector, the stakeholders called for universal access to quality healthcare services, including preventive, curative, and rehabilitative care, and investment in health infrastructure.

The creation of a conducive environment for private sector growth through regulatory reforms and improved access to finance and support for small and medium-sized enterprises through training, mentorship, and market access initiatives were raised.

The declaration called on the government to implement policies that create sustainable job opportunities for the youth, particularly in emerging sectors such as technology and renewable energy.

On skills development, the stakeholders called for investment in vocational training and skills development programmes to equip young people with the skills needed for the job market.

The stakeholders called for youth participation in decision-making processes at all levels of governance and the adoption of sustainable practices to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Others include financial autonomy and adequate funding from the National Development Planning Commission, enhancing transparency in government spending, and ensuring that public funds are used effectively and responsibly.

Dr Kingsley Y. Amoako, the President of ACET, said the Centre committed to working collaboratively as citizens to achieve transformative governance that reflected the will and aspirations of the Ghanaian people.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the principles of justice, equity, and mutual respect through transformative governance in Ghana,” he said.

Dr Amoako called on the government to commit to the social contract and work collaboratively with all stakeholders to achieve the goals.

GNA

