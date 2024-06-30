VTF embarks on “work readiness” for final year students in Technical Schools 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Accra, June 30, GNA – The Vocational Training for Females (VTF) Programme a not-for-profit organization has embarked on ‘work readiness’ seminar for final year students in technical schools to prepare them for the job market.

The work readiness seminar is part of the VTF interventions to provide support services to enhance employability and job creation of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) graduates.

The idea of the intervention is to prepare TVET students with essential skills needed for work in the labour market.

About 1000 final year Technical School students in Ahafo and Bono Regions were reached with the essential skills training to prepare them for the job market.

Participants at the five-day seminar were taken through how to prepare Curriculum Vitaes (CV), interviewing skills, good work ethics, teamwork, and punctuality among others to leverage their competitiveness at the job market.

Ms Linda Agyei, Director VTF Programme, explained that the labour market realities and dynamics required that students were empowered with such essential knowledge to shape their thinking and understanding of the work environment.

This, she said, enabled them to prepare adequately for the expectations that await them after school adding that “many times employers are disappointed with the lack of essential skills on the part of new employees.”

Whether one works as a self-employed person or waged-employed, good work ethics such as punctuality, honesty, critical thinking, integrity, sense of responsibility, teamwork and diligence are traits that can endear one to the hearts of employers and customers’ alike.

Another key area she mentioned required the skills to communicate effectively and explicitly was interviewing where one must be well prepared and comported.

Mr Emmanuel Adentwi Jnr, lead facilitator at the seminar, encouraged the participants to take the lessons at the seminar seriously because they were additional knowledge.

The participants and teachers thanked the VTF for such initiative describing it as an eye opener and a very relevant training.

