Voting under way in Mongolia’s parliamentary elections

Beijing, Jun. 28, (dpa/GNA) – Polling stations opened in Mongolia on Friday with some 2.2 million voters eligible to cast their ballots in the country’s parliamentary elections, state news agency Montsame reported.

Observers believe that the ruling Mongolian People’s Party, which has held a strong majority, stands a good chance of winning the vote.

The Democratic Party as well as the HUN Party from the centre-right are also considered likely to garner significant shares of votes.

Under a new mixed electoral system, 126 seats in an expanded parliament are at stake, with 48 seats allocated through a party list and 78 filled by direct vote.

The election day is a public holiday in the Asian country, with polling stations expected to remain open until late in the evening. Preliminary results are expected by early Saturday morning.

Mongolia is considered an important democratic buffer sitting between China and Russia.

Mongolia, which became a democracy in 1990, has tried to maintain a balanced relationship with its neighbours, upon whom it is highly economically dependent.

For example, nearly all of Mongolia’s crude oil imports come from Russia and over 90% of the country’s total exports go to China, mainly in the form of coal.

Domestically, Mongolia has long struggled with political corruption, leading to a decline in the population’s trust in the establishment.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Mongolia at the beginning of the year to strengthen Germany’s relationship with the country. Other nations, including the United Kingdom, are also interested in deepening their relationship with Mongolia, eyeing its valuable raw materials, such as rare earths.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

